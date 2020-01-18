Facts

16:05 18.01.2020

Ukrainian journalist banned from visiting Crimea, Russia for 34 years

Ukrainian journalist banned from visiting Crimea, Russia for 34 years

 The Russian occupation authorities in Crimea have banned Ukrainian journalist Taras Ibrahimov from visiting the territory of the peninsula and Russia until 2054.

"The FSB [Federal Security Service] has banned me from visiting Russia and occupied Crimea until 2054," Ibrahimov wrote on Facebook.

The ban is valid until May 31, 2054.

"I link it [the ban] directly with my journalistic activities and my work for the publications which actively covered the trials on Crimean Tatars in Crimea and Russia," Ibrahimov said in an interview with Crimea.Reality, adding that he did not face aggression, however they did not explain the reasons for the ban neither in written nor in oral form.

Ibrahimov worked in Crimea from 2016. A range of Ukrainian media hired him to cover trials on Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians and the searches carried out by the FSB and the Center for Combating Extremism in the territory of Crimea.

