SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning on two cases on Jan 21, 24

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has made public the summons for questioning of fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on several criminal cases.

"The State Bureau of Investigations is carrying out a pre-trial investigation into several criminal cases. It is necessary to question you as a witness on them within the framework of the pre-trial investigation," reads a statement on the website of the SBI.

Poroshenko was summoned for a questioning on criminal case No. 62019000000001732 dated November 12, 2019 scheduled for 10:30 on January 21 and a questioning on criminal case No. 62019000000001905 dated December 10, 2019 scheduled for 11:00 on January 24.

The SBI did not specify the subjects of the cases.

If a witness ignores the summon without a serious reason, he or she is subject to detention under Articles 139 and 140 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, the SBI said.