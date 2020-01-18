Facts

11:53 18.01.2020

Air quality monitoring stations to be constructed in Kyiv in 2020 – KCSA

1 min read
Four air quality monitoring stations will be constructed in Kyiv in 2020, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has said.

"The first four air quality monitoring stations will be constructed on the left bank [of the Dnipro River] in Kyiv in 2020. The construction of a chemical treatment system will also be launched at the Energia incineration plant," reads the statement.

Kyiv City Council has allocated funds from the budget for the construction of the air quality monitoring system, the press service said.

