Facts

13:34 15.01.2020

Cabinet appoints members of National Commission for State Language Standards - MP Honcharenko

1 min read
Cabinet appoints members of National Commission for State Language Standards - MP Honcharenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed five members of the National Commission for State Language Standards, Verkhovna Rada deputy from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

In particular, Honcharenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday that Orysia Demska, Liudmyla Kravchenko, Natalia Mazur, Danuta Mazuryk and Yulia Chernobrov had become the members of the National Commission for State Language Standards.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #commissions #language #honcharenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:51 15.01.2020
Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

11:15 15.01.2020
Govt not planning to create secured gas reserve for 2020

Govt not planning to create secured gas reserve for 2020

13:49 21.12.2019
Ukrainian govt publishes trilateral protocol on gas

Ukrainian govt publishes trilateral protocol on gas

12:46 20.12.2019
Parliamentary committee on Ukraine-EU association hosts heated discussion on language issue for minorities in Ukraine

Parliamentary committee on Ukraine-EU association hosts heated discussion on language issue for minorities in Ukraine

17:57 11.12.2019
Rada committee's head asks Culture Ministry to draft proposals following Venice Commission's recommendations

Rada committee's head asks Culture Ministry to draft proposals following Venice Commission's recommendations

16:09 10.12.2019
Donbas residents have to 'be lured to join Ukrainian-language space' as soon as they find it possible - Ukrainian language ombudsman

Donbas residents have to 'be lured to join Ukrainian-language space' as soon as they find it possible - Ukrainian language ombudsman

13:36 10.12.2019
Ukraine to take into account Venice Commission's conclusions on state language law to some extent – Monakhova

Ukraine to take into account Venice Commission's conclusions on state language law to some extent – Monakhova

18:23 06.12.2019
Venice Commission: Language law fails to strike balance between strengthening Ukrainian, safeguarding minorities' linguistic rights

Venice Commission: Language law fails to strike balance between strengthening Ukrainian, safeguarding minorities' linguistic rights

12:41 02.12.2019
Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

16:55 28.11.2019
Cabinet imposes sanctions on 131 legal entities for activities in Crimea

Cabinet imposes sanctions on 131 legal entities for activities in Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

Work over lists for next release of detainees in Donbas is underway

Ukraine determines another three disengagement sections in Donbas – Zelensky says in phone call with Merkel

Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

Russia's military intelligence unit attempts to hack Kvartal 95's website – NYT

LATEST

Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

Russian govt steps down – Medvedev

Work over lists for next release of detainees in Donbas is underway

Ukraine determines another three disengagement sections in Donbas – Zelensky says in phone call with Merkel

Prosecutor General's Office asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of downed UIA plane to Ukrainian law enforcers

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Prystaiko paying working visit to UK on Jan 15-16

Ukraine strongly condemns all forms of intolerance, anti-Semitism, makes efforts to combat their manifestations

Khomchak takes part in meetings of NATO Military Committee at Chiefs of Defense Session

Average receipt amount of foreign patients in Ukrainian clinics expands to $2,800 in 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD