Cabinet appoints members of National Commission for State Language Standards - MP Honcharenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed five members of the National Commission for State Language Standards, Verkhovna Rada deputy from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

In particular, Honcharenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday that Orysia Demska, Liudmyla Kravchenko, Natalia Mazur, Danuta Mazuryk and Yulia Chernobrov had become the members of the National Commission for State Language Standards.