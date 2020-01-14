'Black boxes' from UIA plane downed in Iran might be passed to Ukraine – UIA president

Iran could pass the 'black boxes' from the wrecked plane of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) to Ukraine.

UIA President Yevhen Dykhne has said this in an interview with LB.UA.

"Today the probability that they will be deciphered in Ukraine is much higher. The Iranian side has nothing to hide any more. They realized that, with the facts available to the commission, they won't conceal anything, so they passed to another phase: openness and assistance to get the real picture. I think the 'black boxes' are likely to be passed to Ukraine," he said.

Dykhne also said that the deciphering of the 'black boxes' will not significantly change the picture.

"There are a lot of facts proving the version which has already been recognized," he said.