Ukrainian PM: govt to pay UAH 200,000 of aid to families of UIA air crash victims

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will pay UAH 200,000 to families of victims of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) air crash in Iran and will monitor the proper payoff of insurance payments, the press service of Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has reported in its Telegram channel.

"The government will pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to the families of those who were killed in the plane crash in Iran and will monitor the proper payoff of insurance payments in accordance with the Montreal Convention," the press service said.

The state will provide comprehensive support and assistance, including legal and financial.

In addition, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will pay compensation to the families of crew members in accordance with a collective agreement.

"Our diplomats are already working on all the methods that are in the international legal field in order to obtain compensation from the Iranian side," the government's press service said.