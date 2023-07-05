Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, UK file lawsuit with ICJ against Iran over downed Ukrainian plane

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom filed a lawsuit against Iran with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) this week for the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on January 8, 2020, the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752 said in a joint statement.

"We, ministers representing Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, have taken an important step in our collective effort to ensure Iran is held accountable for the unlawful downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (Flight PS752). Iran failed to respond to our request for arbitration sent on December 28, 2022. As a result, this week in The Hague, we have jointly filed an application with the International Court of Justice instituting proceedings against Iran in relation to their breaches of the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation of 1971," the ministries said in a statement published on website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

According to the statement, Iran's actions and omissions in relation to the downing of Flight PS752 by 2 surface-to-air missiles launched by members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force amount to violations of Iran's international legal obligations for which Iran must take full responsibility.

As stated in the lawsuit, Iran has, among other violations, failed to take all practicable measures to prevent the destruction of Flight PS752 by members of its armed forces.

"Iran has equally failed to advance a full, transparent and impartial criminal investigation and prosecution in accordance with international standards. Today’s legal action reflects our unwavering commitment to achieving transparency, justice and accountability for the families of the victims," the group said.

On June 29, the Foreign Ministry said Ukraine and other members of the international coordination group intend to file a lawsuit against Iran with the International Court of Justice.