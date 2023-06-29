Facts

18:55 29.06.2023

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, UK file lawsuit against Iran in ICJ for downing of UIA plane

2 min read
Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, UK file lawsuit against Iran in ICJ for downing of UIA plane

Ukraine and other members of the international coordination group are filing a lawsuit against Iran to the International Court of Justice for the downing of the flight PS752 of Ukraine International Airlines on January 8, 2020.

“We, the members of the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752 representing Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, note that no agreement on the organization of arbitration was reached between Iran and the Coordination Group pursuant to Article 14 of the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation,” according to the joint statement of the group, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

Accordingly, the Coordination Group intends to pursue our collective effort to ensure Iran is held accountable for the unlawful downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 by referring the dispute to the International Court of Justice as soon as is practicable.

As reported, the UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which was supposed to operate flight PS 752 on the Tehran-Kyiv route, was shot down near the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran immediately after takeoff early in the morning on January 8, 2020. There were 167 passengers and nine crew members onboard. They all died. Among the dead there were 11 citizens of Ukraine (including nine crew members), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 citizens of Canada, 10 citizens of Sweden, four citizens of Afghanistan, three citizens of Germany and three citizens of Great Britain.

On January 11, Iranian authorities admitted that Boeing was shot down by the Iranian military mistakenly. Later, commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that took full responsibility for the crash of the Ukrainian plane.

Tags: #ps752

