UIA will provide all compensation, insurance payments for crashed plane under international rules

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will pay all insurance payments and compensations to the families of killed passengers of crashed plane of Tehran-Kyiv flight in accordance with the international rules, UIA President Yevhen Dykhne reported at a briefing in Boryspil airport on Saturday.

"All compensations and insurance payments that are defined by law and are in the airlines' area of responsibility will be made in accordance with all international rules and the insurance contracts that we have," said Dykhne.

He also said that the UIA backs the position of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that Iran should pay compensation.

Previously, Zelensky said that Ukraine expected Iran to assure that it is ready for a full and open investigation, the prosecution of those guilty, the return of bodies, compensation payments and official apologies via diplomatic channels.