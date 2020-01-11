Facts

13:02 11.01.2020

Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claims responsibility for Ukrainian plane crash

1 min read
Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claims responsibility for Ukrainian plane crash

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh has said that he takes full responsibility for the crash of the Ukrainian plane, the Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

"I personally accept full responsibility for unintentional downing of Ukrainian plane," the agency quoted the general as saying on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian authorities admitted that the Boeing was shot down by mistake by the Iranian military.

Tags: #iran #uia
