Video footage of possible missile attack on UIA plane published on Twitter

Activist of Iranian origin Nariman Garib posted a video on Twitter, which allegedly shot the moment a missile hit a passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737 near Tehran, The New York Times reported.

The New York Times says that the video appeared to show an Iranian missile exploding near a plane above Parand, near Tehran's airport, the area where the jetliner, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, stopped transmitting its signal before it crashed.

Independent investigators from Bellingcat and the Conflict Intelligence Team also confirmed that this video was shot at this location.

After the missile hit the plane, a small explosion occurred, but the passenger airliner continued to fly for several more minutes. Then, as follows from other videos The New York Times refers to, the plane turned back toward the airport, then began its uncontrolled descent toward the ground.