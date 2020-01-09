Facts

10:28 09.01.2020

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led armed groups violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas five times in the past 24 hours, with three Ukrainian servicemen reported as wounded, the press center of the Joint Operation Forces (JFO) has reported.

"On January 8, the armed groups led by the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire regime five times. As a result of the enemy's shelling attacks, three servicemen of the Joint Forces Operation were injured," the JFO headquarters said in its update on Facebook on Thursday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, the enemy mounted one attack near Lebedynske using heavy machine guns and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, the enemy mounted four attacks: two times near Khutir Vilny using 122mm and 120mm mortars, once near Novooleksandrivka using small arms and once near Novoluhanske using grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

