Office of Prosecutor General launches investigation into plane crash in Iran

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announces the start of an investigation into the causes of the crash of an aircraft of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) company that performed the PS752 flight on the Tehran-Kyiv route.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, according to media reports, began a pretrial investigation of the crash ... The purpose of the investigation is to establish the facts that led to the deaths, according to preliminary data, of 167 passengers and nine crew members. Ukrainian citizens were among them," the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The relevant data were entered in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code (violation of traffic safety rules or the operation of air transport, resulting in deaths).