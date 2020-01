Military record one attack by occupation forces in Donbas since early day

Occupation forces have fired on the positions of the Ukrainian military in Donbas once since the beginning of the day on January 7 and as of 12:00.

"From 09:10 in the morning from the village of Novolaspa, the invaders fired from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms on our defenders of Vasylivka," the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said on its website.

There are no victims among military men.