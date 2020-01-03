Law enforcement officers stop activities of 15 illegal gambling venues from Dec 27, 2019 that tried to restart their work – Honcharuk

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Goncharuk claims that according to reports on the government hotline, from December 27, 2019, law enforcement officers stopped the activities of 15 illegal gambling establishments that tried to restart their work.

"According to reports on the government hotline, from December 27, 2019, law enforcement authorities stopped the activities of 15 illegal gambling establishments that tried to restart their work," Honcharuk wrote on his Telegram channel.

On December 21, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that in pursuance of the government's decision, law enforcement authorities should end the activities of gambling establishments by 16:00 on December 20. As of 15:00 on December 20, police officers reported they had checked more than 500 establishments in all regions of Ukraine.