Facts

14:35 03.01.2020

Law enforcement officers stop activities of 15 illegal gambling venues from Dec 27, 2019 that tried to restart their work – Honcharuk

1 min read
Law enforcement officers stop activities of 15 illegal gambling venues from Dec 27, 2019 that tried to restart their work – Honcharuk

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Goncharuk claims that according to reports on the government hotline, from December 27, 2019, law enforcement officers stopped the activities of 15 illegal gambling establishments that tried to restart their work.

"According to reports on the government hotline, from December 27, 2019, law enforcement authorities stopped the activities of 15 illegal gambling establishments that tried to restart their work," Honcharuk wrote on his Telegram channel.

On December 21, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that in pursuance of the government's decision, law enforcement authorities should end the activities of gambling establishments by 16:00 on December 20. As of 15:00 on December 20, police officers reported they had checked more than 500 establishments in all regions of Ukraine.

Tags: #honcharuk #gambling #gambling_industry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:19 03.01.2020
Youth mobility program starts in April 2020

Youth mobility program starts in April 2020

09:55 02.01.2020
Weakening of hryvnia before New Year Day was speculative, hryvnia strengthening expected in 2020 – PM

Weakening of hryvnia before New Year Day was speculative, hryvnia strengthening expected in 2020 – PM

16:23 27.12.2019
Ukrainian PM: gas talks continue, give us one, two days more

Ukrainian PM: gas talks continue, give us one, two days more

11:12 26.12.2019
PM: I would not say that hryvnia strengthening is negative trend

PM: I would not say that hryvnia strengthening is negative trend

13:41 25.12.2019
Ukrainian PM, Rada Chairman congratulate their compatriots on Christmas

Ukrainian PM, Rada Chairman congratulate their compatriots on Christmas

15:59 24.12.2019
Bills for heating could be cut by UAH 300-400 in Dec thanks to taking market price into account – PM

Bills for heating could be cut by UAH 300-400 in Dec thanks to taking market price into account – PM

15:44 21.12.2019
Police open 250 criminal cases into gambling business in Ukraine

Police open 250 criminal cases into gambling business in Ukraine

10:04 21.12.2019
Police shut down almost 5,300 gambling halls by Friday evening

Police shut down almost 5,300 gambling halls by Friday evening

17:43 20.12.2019
SBU says it has 'dealt a heavy blow' to gambling business protected by law-enforcement agencies

SBU says it has 'dealt a heavy blow' to gambling business protected by law-enforcement agencies

15:45 20.12.2019
Zelensky: We know who's behind failure to vote on legalization of gambling – all gambling halls to be closed

Zelensky: We know who's behind failure to vote on legalization of gambling – all gambling halls to be closed

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Electoral Code becomes effective in Ukraine

Zelensky: in 2020 Ukraine should be united every day, this must become national idea for Ukrainians

Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

Zelensky, Putin discuss prisoner swap, hail gas transit contract in phone call – Ukrainian presidential administration

Pompeo will meet with Zelensky on Jan 3 – U.S. Department of State

LATEST

Putin, Macron praise prisoner exchange between Kyiv, Donbas, welcome package gas transport deal

Windrose to launch flights from Kyiv to three Italian cities from May 2020

Ukraine's tax service starts testing new online service

No casualties reported amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

New head of U.S. Embassy in Ukraine appeals to Ukrainians

Ukrainian soldier injured in military tent camp in Mykolaiv region due to fire

Kuleba opposes 'turbo regime' in SBU reform

NBU to carry out scheduled inspections in 45 banks in 2020

Pompeo postpones trip to Ukraine due to situation in Iraq – U.S. Department of State

Parliamentary immunity not in effect anymore in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD