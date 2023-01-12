Economy

19:09 12.01.2023

Rada bans gambling business from working under simplified taxation system

2 min read

The Verkhovna Rada adopted law No. 8079 with 303 votes, out of the required 226, banning the gambling business from working under the simplified taxation system.

"In the final version, it comes into force immediately, and from the next day the entire gambling business will switch to the full rate of taxation. So, guys, do not delay the signing," MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) wrote on Telegram.

According to an explanatory note, during the period of this benefit, as of August 31, 2022, eight gambling business entities switched to the simplified taxation system. At the same time, two of them, despite the active implementation of their activities, did not pay the single tax, income tax, property tax in terms of land tax and VAT at all in 2022.

It is specified that among the other six taxpayers, the average payment of taxes in 2022 after the transition to a simplified system fell by almost nine times - from UAH 200,000 to about UAH 23,000 per day.

As reported, on March 15, the parliament allowed businesses with a turnover of up to UAH 10 billion to switch to a single tax of 2% for the period of martial law, and later removed this restriction as well. According to Zhelezniak, because of this, the state budget of Ukraine received only UAH 1.056 billion in income from gambling business, although before the legalization of the market, at least UAH 12 billion a year was announced.

Tags: #gambling_industry

MORE ABOUT

11:00 19.01.2022
Play High Roller Roulette on Your Android Device Today

Play High Roller Roulette on Your Android Device Today

14:35 03.01.2020
Law enforcement officers stop activities of 15 illegal gambling venues from Dec 27, 2019 that tried to restart their work – Honcharuk

Law enforcement officers stop activities of 15 illegal gambling venues from Dec 27, 2019 that tried to restart their work – Honcharuk

15:35 02.09.2019
Zelensky orders legalizing gambling industry, amber production in Ukraine

Zelensky orders legalizing gambling industry, amber production in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: amount for restoration of Ukraine from sources we already understand totals about UAH 110 bln

Zelensky, Michel discuss upcoming Ukraine-EU Summit

Inflation in Ukraine reaches 26.6% in 2022 – statistics

Ministry of Justice files lawsuit with HACC for recovery of Russian oligarch Deripaska's assets

Ukrenergo due to cold and wind extends electricity consumption limits for whole day on Jan 10

LATEST

Zhevaho declares his readiness to testify in case of Bank Finance and Credit in France

Ukroboronprom launches mass production of anti-personnel mines at facilities of one of NATO states

Small volumes of electricity imported to Ukraine from Jan 1 – Energy Minister

Kernel agrees with creditors to defer repayment of loan obligations worth $600 mln in 2024 and 2027

NBU notes lack of progress on withdrawal of intl banking groups from Russia, asks for support from partner states, regulators

Finance Ministry sells benchmark govt bonds for bank reserves worth UAH 20.5 bln

DTEK Energy put into operation three new longwalls in Dec, increasing their total number to 28 in 2022

Damage to Ukraine's agricultural sector from Russian full-scale invasion reaching $10 bln – NAAS

PM: amount for restoration of Ukraine from sources we already understand totals about UAH 110 bln

Zelensky, Michel discuss upcoming Ukraine-EU Summit

AD
AD
AD
AD