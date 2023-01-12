Rada bans gambling business from working under simplified taxation system

The Verkhovna Rada adopted law No. 8079 with 303 votes, out of the required 226, banning the gambling business from working under the simplified taxation system.

"In the final version, it comes into force immediately, and from the next day the entire gambling business will switch to the full rate of taxation. So, guys, do not delay the signing," MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) wrote on Telegram.

According to an explanatory note, during the period of this benefit, as of August 31, 2022, eight gambling business entities switched to the simplified taxation system. At the same time, two of them, despite the active implementation of their activities, did not pay the single tax, income tax, property tax in terms of land tax and VAT at all in 2022.

It is specified that among the other six taxpayers, the average payment of taxes in 2022 after the transition to a simplified system fell by almost nine times - from UAH 200,000 to about UAH 23,000 per day.

As reported, on March 15, the parliament allowed businesses with a turnover of up to UAH 10 billion to switch to a single tax of 2% for the period of martial law, and later removed this restriction as well. According to Zhelezniak, because of this, the state budget of Ukraine received only UAH 1.056 billion in income from gambling business, although before the legalization of the market, at least UAH 12 billion a year was announced.