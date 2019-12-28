Facts

14:52 28.12.2019

Odesa terrorists to be swapped for Ukrainian prisoners – media

2 min read
Odesa's Prymorsky District Court has released from custody 11 persons suspected of terrorist attacks. It is planned that they will be exchanged for Ukrainians captured by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas, the Odesa-based Duma ezine has said.

Citing a source from Ukraine's SBU State Security Service, Duma said on Friday morning Odesa's Primorsky District Court released from custody suspects involved in the execution of one and a half dozen explosions (mainly at volunteer centers) Oleksandr Shevtsov, Ihor Udovenko, Yevhen Podmazko and Kateryna Foteva; the organizer of the explosion near the SBU regional office in Odesa Volodymyr Hrubnyk, as well as a number of other persons involved with the bombing."

In total, 11 people were released from the pretrial detention center.

It is expected that persons who are accused or already convicted of committing terrorist acts in Odesa and Odesa will be exchanged for Ukrainian citizens captured by Russia-occupation forces.

Those released were taken to the Mayorske checkpoint near Horlivka, where the exchange will take place on Sunday.

The Timer (Taimer) ezine said Serhiy Dolzhenkov will also be turned over to Russia-occupation forces in the exchange. Dolzhenkov was involved in the May 2 tragedy in Odesa.

Duma said pro-Russia inmates have recently been released from Ukrainian penal colonies and transported to pretrial detention facility in Kyiv. From there they were transported the place of the scheduled prisoner exchange. Five persons were identified: Kostianyn Kalashnykov (sentenced to a 13-year jail term for sabotaging the railway) and Denys Shatunov (sentenced to a 10-year jail term for organizing contract killings).

Tags: #prisoners #court #terrorist_attack #odesa
Interfax-Ukraine
