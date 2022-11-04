Court seizes almost UAH 1 bln property of Motor Sich corporation's leaders

Based on the materials of the investigators of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) under the procedural leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), all property of President of JSC Motor Sich Viacheslav Bohuslayev, as well as the head of the Department of Foreign Business Activity of the enterprise, suspected of working for the aggressor state, was seized, the SBU press reports said.

"The total amount of seized assets is about UAH 1 billion. These are, first of all, funds in the hryvnia equivalent, as well as vehicles and real estate of both defendants," the service said.

The PGO also said that among those seized were 100% of the corporate rights of the financial institution PJSC Motor Bank, owned by the head of Motor Sich, as well as stakes in several Ukrainian enterprises.

As reported, SBU officers detained the president of the Motor Sich Corporation and the head of the JSC Foreign Business Activity department. The suspects were declared suspected under Article 111-1 (collaboration activity) and Article 111-2 (complicity with the aggressor state) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.