16:00 20.06.2023

Court leaves in custody ex-president of JSC Motor Sich suspected of complicity with aggressor state

The panel of judges of the Judicial Chamber for Considering Criminal Cases of the Kyiv Court of Appeal considered an appeal filed by the defense in the case of the ex-president of JSC Motor Sich, the press service of the court has reported.

As stated in the report on Facebook, the defense filed a complaint against the ruling of the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv dated May 19, 2023, which satisfied the request of the senior investigative department to extend the term of detention until July 17 2023 inclusive, without determining a bail.

"Based on the results of the appeal hearing, the ruling of the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv dated May 19, 2023 was left unchanged, the appeal of the defense in the interests of the suspect B. was not satisfied," the court said.

The ex-president of Motor Sich is suspected of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 111-1, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 258-3, and Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine revealed that in April 2022, Viacheslav Bohuslaev, as president of the Motor Sich corporation, blocked the supply of a combat helicopter for the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense. On this fact, he was notified of suspicion.

In October 2022, Security Service officers detained Bohuslaev and the head of the Foreign Economic Activity Department of Motor Sich. They were declared suspected under Article 111-1 (collaboration activity) and Article 111-2 (complicity with the aggressor state) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On February 1, 2023, the ex-president of PJSC Motor Sich was notified of a new suspicion: assistance to the activities of the DPR terrorist organization, Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

