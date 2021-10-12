Govt authorizes Economy Ministry to defend state in courts regarding privatization of Motor Sich

The Ministry of Economy will represent the interests of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in courts to defend the interests of the state on issues related to the privatization of the state-owned enterprise Motor Sich.

"The Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Justice, other interested executive authorities, when considering court cases, to take measures to defend the interests of the state on issues related to the privatization of the state-owned enterprise Motor Sich," government said in order No. 1237 dated October 6, 2021 published on its website on Tuesday.

There are no other details in the document, as well as the corresponding item in the previously announced agenda of the government meeting on October 6.

PJSC Motor Sich is one of the world's largest manufacturers of engines for aviation equipment, as well as industrial gas turbine units. It supplies products to more than 100 countries around the world.