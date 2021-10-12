Economy

16:52 12.10.2021

Govt authorizes Economy Ministry to defend state in courts regarding privatization of Motor Sich

1 min read
Govt authorizes Economy Ministry to defend state in courts regarding privatization of Motor Sich

The Ministry of Economy will represent the interests of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in courts to defend the interests of the state on issues related to the privatization of the state-owned enterprise Motor Sich.

"The Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Justice, other interested executive authorities, when considering court cases, to take measures to defend the interests of the state on issues related to the privatization of the state-owned enterprise Motor Sich," government said in order No. 1237 dated October 6, 2021 published on its website on Tuesday.

There are no other details in the document, as well as the corresponding item in the previously announced agenda of the government meeting on October 6.

PJSC Motor Sich is one of the world's largest manufacturers of engines for aviation equipment, as well as industrial gas turbine units. It supplies products to more than 100 countries around the world.

Tags: #motor_sich
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:36 10.09.2021
Strategic enterprises should remain in Ukraine – Zelensky about Motor Sich

Strategic enterprises should remain in Ukraine – Zelensky about Motor Sich

10:32 02.07.2021
Motor Sich in June signs contracts to supply four engines for Antonov, 14 for Turkish Aerospace Industries

Motor Sich in June signs contracts to supply four engines for Antonov, 14 for Turkish Aerospace Industries

11:54 15.04.2021
Controlling stake in Motor Sich bought via offshore for over $700 mln using loans from state banks of China – MP Arakhamia

Controlling stake in Motor Sich bought via offshore for over $700 mln using loans from state banks of China – MP Arakhamia

14:09 31.03.2021
U.S. calls Ukraine's actions on Motor Sich, PrivatBank encouraging

U.S. calls Ukraine's actions on Motor Sich, PrivatBank encouraging

14:26 26.03.2021
China asks Ukraine to protect Chinese investors on Motor Sich issue

China asks Ukraine to protect Chinese investors on Motor Sich issue

18:42 25.03.2021
Regional court rules to seize, transfer all property, shares of Motor Sich to ARMA

Regional court rules to seize, transfer all property, shares of Motor Sich to ARMA

12:13 24.03.2021
Zelensky enacts non-public NSDC decision of March 11 on JSC Motor Sich

Zelensky enacts non-public NSDC decision of March 11 on JSC Motor Sich

10:26 22.03.2021
Ukroboronprom ready to manage Motor Sich assets – director general

Ukroboronprom ready to manage Motor Sich assets – director general

12:03 20.03.2021
Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

13:00 13.03.2021
There is no talk of nationalizing Motor Sich – Danilov

There is no talk of nationalizing Motor Sich – Danilov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF downgrades estimate of Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3.5%

Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

Average price of gas imports to Ukraine in Sept up by 26.9%, to $543.1

LATEST

IMF downgrades estimate of Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3.5%

Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

Average price of gas imports to Ukraine in Sept up by 26.9%, to $543.1

Congressional Ukraine Caucus supports open tender for Naftogaz supervisory board

Minimum pension to increase in Ukraine from Dec 1 – PM

PM: Ukraine to join EU research and innovation programme with budget of almost EUR 100 bln

Coal has to be bought in extremely tense situation on foreign markets – DTEK executive director

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 11% in Sept – statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD