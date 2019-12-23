Facts

17:07 23.12.2019

Investigators say substance similar to that found on mine seized from Antonenko was used to blow up Sheremet's car

Investigators say substance similar to that found on mine seized from Antonenko was used to blow up Sheremet's car

A similar substance, the remains of which were found on a mine seized from a suspect Andriy Antonenko, was used to blow up the car of journalist Pavel Sheremet in 2016, the communications department of the National Police of Ukraine reported following the materials from the Main Investigations Directorate.

"Such a conclusion were made by investigators when receiving the results of an explosive technical examination. The study was conducted by specialists of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine," reads a report.

According to the experts, the evidence withdrawn during the search from Antonenko is a MON-50 industrially manufactured combat anti-personnel fragmentation mine, the hull of which was equipped with PVV-5A explosive, both manufactured in 1987.

"The experts found the remnants of a hexogen-based explosive in the mine's core. This very material was the basis of the improvised explosive devices due to which blew up a car of journalist Pavel Sheremet. The experts also found mixed biological traces on the body frame and inside the searched subject. Therefore, experts will additionally establish their affiliation," reads the report.

According to police, at present the suspect refused to explain the origin and purpose of storage of the seized item, referring to the norms of Article 63 of the Constitution of Ukraine, and also refuses to conduct investigative experiments and give evidence.

