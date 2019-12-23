About half of Ukrainians consider release of Ukrainian sailors, political prisoners as main event of the year

About half of Ukrainians who took part in the survey in mid-December 2019 called the release of sailors captured by Russia in the Kerch Strait in November 2018 and other political prisoners the main event of the year.

The release of sailors and other political prisoners was called the event of the year by 48% of respondents, the Rating group indicates in a report based on a poll.

The second place in order of importance for Ukrainians is the presidential election, which 44% of respondents called the most important event, and the third - the restoration of negotiations in the Normandy format (21%).

The opinion poll was held among the respondents aged 18 years and older, a total of 2,500 people. The sample was compiled taking into account representativeness by age, sex, region of residence and type of settlement. The margin of error does not exceed 2%.

The survey was conducted in the format of a formalized personal interview (face to face) from December 13 to December 17, 2019.