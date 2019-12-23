Facts

11:42 23.12.2019

Passports for crossing border with Russia to give guarantees for quick assistance by consuls - Prystaiko

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko is convinced that the introduction of foreign passports to enter the territory of the Russian Federation will provide additional guarantees for citizens to obtain consular assistance.

"Traveling exclusively on foreign passports in the Russian Federation gives additional guarantees. Losing the old analogue "book" is nine circles of hell of bureaucracy to return to Ukraine. A digital database with biometric passports is a quick and effective tool for help from our consuls," Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.

The minister also noted that leaving the country with passport would make it possible to avoid escaping of liability in the Russian Federation for child support debtors and persons who violated Ukrainian legislation.

"From now on, border guards will quickly and without interference get a complete picture of those who leaves our state," Prystaiko added.

Tags: #passports #prystaiko #russia #foreign_minister
