Pro-presidential party Servant of the People says received one-third of mandates in local elections in Ukraine

The Servant of the People party said it has received one-third of all mandates in the local elections in Ukraine now that 75% of the protocols have been processed.

"Seventy-five percent of the [protocols from the] polling stations have been processed. We have the support of 56% of Ukrainians among all parties. This means we are leading more deputies into the local councils nationwide than all other parties taken together. We have received 33% of all participants, including self-nominees. One in three mandates is ours!" the party said in its address posted on Facebook.

According to earlier reports, the local elections of merged territorial communities were held in 23 regions of Ukraine on December 22.