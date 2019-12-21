Facts

15:35 21.12.2019

U.S. Department of Treasury, Russia's European partners to hold consultations on sanctions against Nord Stream 2 on Sat

1 min read
U.S. Department of Treasury, Russia's European partners to hold consultations on sanctions against Nord Stream 2 on Sat

The United States Department of the Treasury and Russia's European partners involved in the Nord Stream 2 project will hold consultations on the sanctions imposed in relation to the gas pipeline on Saturday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told journalists.

"Consultations between the U.S. Department of the Treasury and our European partners will take place today to obtain explanations what those sanctions mean. Their wording is quite unclear. They, Europeans, don't understand what it means in the first place. When we will make sense of these sanctions - when they happen, what amount of these restrictions is imposed on European companies - after these consultations end, we can talk, it's still too early," Kozak said.

Tags: #usa #nord_stream_2 #russia #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:49 21.12.2019
Russia, Ukraine didn't discuss direct gas shipments as they were focused on transit – Kozak

Russia, Ukraine didn't discuss direct gas shipments as they were focused on transit – Kozak

16:43 21.12.2019
Naftogaz to seek compensation from Russia for Crimean assets in international arbitration

Naftogaz to seek compensation from Russia for Crimean assets in international arbitration

13:09 21.12.2019
Five-year gas transit with Russia foresees 10-year prolongation – Ukraine's energy minister

Five-year gas transit with Russia foresees 10-year prolongation – Ukraine's energy minister

12:26 21.12.2019
Lutsenko: Only America, President Trump can help stop Russia's war against Ukraine

Lutsenko: Only America, President Trump can help stop Russia's war against Ukraine

18:33 20.12.2019
PGO finds another evidence of Russian army presence in Donbas

PGO finds another evidence of Russian army presence in Donbas

23:27 19.12.2019
Ukraine, Russia, EC have protocol bringing them closer to gas transit contract – Ukraine's energy minister

Ukraine, Russia, EC have protocol bringing them closer to gas transit contract – Ukraine's energy minister

10:30 19.12.2019
Yelchenko dismissed as Ukraine's permanent representative to UN, appointed as ambassador to U.S. – decrees

Yelchenko dismissed as Ukraine's permanent representative to UN, appointed as ambassador to U.S. – decrees

10:14 19.12.2019
U.S. House of Representatives approves almost $700 mln assistance for Ukraine

U.S. House of Representatives approves almost $700 mln assistance for Ukraine

12:18 18.12.2019
Border crossing with Russia to be carried out by passports from March 1, 2020 – Cabinet's decision

Border crossing with Russia to be carried out by passports from March 1, 2020 – Cabinet's decision

20:57 17.12.2019
MP Derkach says $29 mln transferred by Pinchuk Foundation to U.S. presidential candidate Clinton might have been stolen from Ukraine

MP Derkach says $29 mln transferred by Pinchuk Foundation to U.S. presidential candidate Clinton might have been stolen from Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz to seek compensation from Russia for Crimean assets in international arbitration

Ukrainian govt publishes trilateral protocol on gas

PGO finds another evidence of Russian army presence in Donbas

SBU says it has 'dealt a heavy blow' to gambling business protected by law-enforcement agencies

Swiss Attorney General's Office files indictment against ex-MP Martynenko for money laundering

LATEST

Police open 250 criminal cases into gambling business in Ukraine

Ukrainian govt publishes trilateral protocol on gas

Police shut down almost 5,300 gambling halls by Friday evening

SBU says it has 'dealt a heavy blow' to gambling business protected by law-enforcement agencies

Swiss Attorney General's Office files indictment against ex-MP Martynenko for money laundering

Zelensky: We know who's behind failure to vote on legalization of gambling – all gambling halls to be closed

EU allocates additional EUR 8 mln for vulnerable people affected by Donbas conflict

Resumption of railway communication with ORDLO not discussed yet - Deputy FM

NABU, SAPO carrying out searches in Odesa due to possible abuse of regional council officials

Putin backs Medvedchuk's idea of Normandy-format interparliamentary dialogue

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD