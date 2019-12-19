U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo's visit to Ukraine scheduled for early January – Yermak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's aide Andriy Yermak has announced that a meeting between the Ukrainian leader and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled for early January 2020.

"We have a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo scheduled for the beginning of January. I think that after this meeting there will be more clarity regarding President Zelensky's possible future visit to the United States," Yermak said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question whether Zelensky is expected to go to the U.S. on an official visit next year.

In addition, Yermak said, Zelensky is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom. "Then I think that attention will also be paid to the [Middle] East," Yermak said.

In American society, "there is a steady respect for President Zelensky, who in a difficult situation has taken a very principled, honest, decent position," he said.

The presidential aide also noted that such an attitude is felt by the "representatives of both parties" in the U.S.

At the same time, he noted that in the U.S. media space "certain things happen every day, but everyone already understands that the new team and President Zelensky definitely have nothing to do with all this." "The events could be divided into everything that was before us and everything that happens after we arrived. And what has been happening afterwards are decent [things]," he said.