Facts

17:59 19.12.2019

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo's visit to Ukraine scheduled for early January – Yermak

2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo's visit to Ukraine scheduled for early January – Yermak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's aide Andriy Yermak has announced that a meeting between the Ukrainian leader and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled for early January 2020.

"We have a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo scheduled for the beginning of January. I think that after this meeting there will be more clarity regarding President Zelensky's possible future visit to the United States," Yermak said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question whether Zelensky is expected to go to the U.S. on an official visit next year.

In addition, Yermak said, Zelensky is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom. "Then I think that attention will also be paid to the [Middle] East," Yermak said.

In American society, "there is a steady respect for President Zelensky, who in a difficult situation has taken a very principled, honest, decent position," he said.

The presidential aide also noted that such an attitude is felt by the "representatives of both parties" in the U.S.

At the same time, he noted that in the U.S. media space "certain things happen every day, but everyone already understands that the new team and President Zelensky definitely have nothing to do with all this." "The events could be divided into everything that was before us and everything that happens after we arrived. And what has been happening afterwards are decent [things]," he said.

Tags: #yermak #pompeo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:26 19.12.2019
Minsk Agreements' modernization possible - Zelensky's aide

Minsk Agreements' modernization possible - Zelensky's aide

16:05 05.12.2019
Ukraine proposes to involve representatives of ORDLO territories who left to escape war for talks in Minsk – Yermak

Ukraine proposes to involve representatives of ORDLO territories who left to escape war for talks in Minsk – Yermak

10:45 12.11.2019
Yermak says never accused Poroshenko of war in Donbas, said he might be involved in corruption scandals

Yermak says never accused Poroshenko of war in Donbas, said he might be involved in corruption scandals

10:20 24.10.2019
Pompeo, Epiphanius say religious rights in Crimea, Donbas can't be oppressed

Pompeo, Epiphanius say religious rights in Crimea, Donbas can't be oppressed

18:14 10.10.2019
Zelensky: Yermak doesn't fulfill Foreign Minister's duties, he solves legal issues on captive swap with Russia

Zelensky: Yermak doesn't fulfill Foreign Minister's duties, he solves legal issues on captive swap with Russia

11:09 07.10.2019
U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

15:59 02.10.2019
Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

13:46 23.09.2019
Zelensky's aide Yermak says meeting with Giuliani was his idea

Zelensky's aide Yermak says meeting with Giuliani was his idea

11:44 23.09.2019
Zelensky team wants large-scale agreement with participation of leading world states to guarantee sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine

Zelensky team wants large-scale agreement with participation of leading world states to guarantee sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine

09:25 18.09.2019
Pompeo assures Prystaiko of continued U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Pompeo assures Prystaiko of continued U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Minsk Agreements' modernization possible - Zelensky's aide

Putin: there is an arbitration ruling that awarded Naftogaz $2.6 bln, but there is also Kyiv's $3-bln debt on eurobonds

Ukrainian soldier wounded, civilian killed amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Zelensky appoints Deputy Foreign Minister Kyslytsia as Permanent Representative to UN – decree

Yelchenko dismissed as Ukraine's permanent representative to UN, appointed as ambassador to U.S. – decrees

LATEST

Shell attacks of Novoluhansk in 2017 made from Horlivka, Yenakiyeve – Truth Hounds report

Putin: there is an arbitration ruling that awarded Naftogaz $2.6 bln, but there is also Kyiv's $3-bln debt on eurobonds

Normandy-format meeting will be relevant in April if positive changes occur, and they're already happening – Putin

Putin concerned about Zelensky's statement on possible revision of Minsk Agreements

Ukrainian soldier wounded, civilian killed amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Zelensky appoints Deputy Foreign Minister Kyslytsia as Permanent Representative to UN – decree

Yelchenko dismissed as Ukraine's permanent representative to UN, appointed as ambassador to U.S. – decrees

NIB, BSTDB to provide EUR 50 mln for development of 'green' power generation in Black Sea region

U.S. House of Representatives approves almost $700 mln assistance for Ukraine

Zelensky signs law on prolongation of special status of local self-government in certain parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for a year

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD