Facts

10:28 17.12.2019

Three persons killed, 15 in hospital after truck and passenger bus collide in Chernihiv region

1 min read
Three persons killed, 15 in hospital after truck and passenger bus collide in Chernihiv region

Three persons were killed and 15 people were hospitalized with various gravity injuries after a truck collided with a passenger bus, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"On December 16, at 22:40, near the village of Mosty of Bakhmatsky district a truck and a passenger bus Kherson-Moscow have collided, as a result three persons killed and 15 were hospitalized with serious injuries. The State Emergency Service units helped rescue injured persons from the accident," reads a report posted on an official website of the service on Tuesday morning.

Tags: #truck #chernihiv_region #bus_crash
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:17 13.03.2019
Ukraine testing latest missiles - Poroshenko

Ukraine testing latest missiles - Poroshenko

11:17 25.10.2018
Fire at 6th Defense Ministry's Arsenal near Ichnia completely eliminated

Fire at 6th Defense Ministry's Arsenal near Ichnia completely eliminated

14:25 13.10.2018
No ammo detonation observed on territory of 6th Arsenal in Chernihiv region

No ammo detonation observed on territory of 6th Arsenal in Chernihiv region

18:21 10.10.2018
Over 100 pyrotechnic experts demining four villages near Chernihiv region ammo depot

Over 100 pyrotechnic experts demining four villages near Chernihiv region ammo depot

14:46 10.10.2018
Poltorak notes insufficient equipment at arms depot near Ichnia

Poltorak notes insufficient equipment at arms depot near Ichnia

13:50 10.10.2018
Shells exploding every 3 minutes at Ichnia ammo depot - Poltorak

Shells exploding every 3 minutes at Ichnia ammo depot - Poltorak

12:31 10.10.2018
Cabinet to allocate UAH 100 mln to eliminate fire consequences in Ichnia ammo depots

Cabinet to allocate UAH 100 mln to eliminate fire consequences in Ichnia ammo depots

19:09 09.10.2018
All those who ensured protection of Ichnia ammo depot at night when explosions occurred should be checked

All those who ensured protection of Ichnia ammo depot at night when explosions occurred should be checked

17:47 09.10.2018
Situation at Ichnia ammo depot as of 17:00 will allow for extinguishing fire soon – General Staff

Situation at Ichnia ammo depot as of 17:00 will allow for extinguishing fire soon – General Staff

15:32 09.10.2018
Intensity of explosions at Arsenal near Ichnia decreases to one explosion per minute - General Staff

Intensity of explosions at Arsenal near Ichnia decreases to one explosion per minute - General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU to focus on counterintelligence, Bureau of Financial Investigations to investigate economic crimes – SBU chief

Ukraine-Russia platform should be reanimated for swap of illegally held persons– SBU chief

Kyiv against Donbas self-proclaimed republics joining 'Normandy format'

Zelensky tables to Rada urgent bill with amendments to Constitution regarding decentralization of power

Giuliani publishes report on visit to Ukraine

LATEST

ATO participants may be involved in territorial defense forces – SBU chief

SBU to focus on counterintelligence, Bureau of Financial Investigations to investigate economic crimes – SBU chief

Ukraine-Russia platform should be reanimated for swap of illegally held persons– SBU chief

Customs service head counts on criminalization of smuggling of excisable goods in 2020

Kyiv against Donbas self-proclaimed republics joining 'Normandy format'

Zelensky tables to Rada urgent bill with amendments to Constitution regarding decentralization of power

Giuliani publishes report on visit to Ukraine

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Cybersecurity is key component of national security - NSDC Secretary Danilov

Russia-led forces do not let OSCE SMM into ORDLO territory - Ukrainian JCCC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD