Three persons killed, 15 in hospital after truck and passenger bus collide in Chernihiv region

Three persons were killed and 15 people were hospitalized with various gravity injuries after a truck collided with a passenger bus, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"On December 16, at 22:40, near the village of Mosty of Bakhmatsky district a truck and a passenger bus Kherson-Moscow have collided, as a result three persons killed and 15 were hospitalized with serious injuries. The State Emergency Service units helped rescue injured persons from the accident," reads a report posted on an official website of the service on Tuesday morning.