TCG on Wed to announce ceasefire date, coordinate new disengagement sites in Donbas, verify captive swap lists – Prystaiko

On Wednesday, December 18, at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), the lists for the exchange of detained persons and the ceasefire in Donbas will be clarified, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

"I hope that a specific date for ceasefire will be announced on Wednesday ... Until the end of the year, I hope we will exchange our prisoners of war, and this agreement will also be reached on Wednesday," the minister said on Inter TV channel on Friday night.

The foreign minister expressed hope that meetings of the TCG working groups would take place on Wednesday: "the security group will report on a ceasefire and agree on new sites for disengagement, and will require verification from the OSCE. The humanitarian group will finally verify the lists [for swap].

On Tuesday, December 17, according to Prystaiko, Ukraine will ask the OSCE to change the mandate of the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in such a way as to obtain accurate information regarding the disengagement of forces in Donbas.