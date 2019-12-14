Facts

14:22 14.12.2019

TCG on Wed to announce ceasefire date, coordinate new disengagement sites in Donbas, verify captive swap lists – Prystaiko

1 min read
TCG on Wed to announce ceasefire date, coordinate new disengagement sites in Donbas, verify captive swap lists – Prystaiko

On Wednesday, December 18, at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), the lists for the exchange of detained persons and the ceasefire in Donbas will be clarified, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

"I hope that a specific date for ceasefire will be announced on Wednesday ... Until the end of the year, I hope we will exchange our prisoners of war, and this agreement will also be reached on Wednesday," the minister said on Inter TV channel on Friday night.

The foreign minister expressed hope that meetings of the TCG working groups would take place on Wednesday: "the security group will report on a ceasefire and agree on new sites for disengagement, and will require verification from the OSCE. The humanitarian group will finally verify the lists [for swap].

On Tuesday, December 17, according to Prystaiko, Ukraine will ask the OSCE to change the mandate of the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in such a way as to obtain accurate information regarding the disengagement of forces in Donbas.

Tags: #prystaiko #donbas #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:32 14.12.2019
Preparatory work to be done by next Normandy format meeting in April – Prystaiko

Preparatory work to be done by next Normandy format meeting in April – Prystaiko

12:39 14.12.2019
Russia now realizes necessity to change Minsk accords it rejected at Normandy Four meeting – Prystaiko

Russia now realizes necessity to change Minsk accords it rejected at Normandy Four meeting – Prystaiko

11:20 13.12.2019
There will be no slaughter in Donbas - Zelensky

There will be no slaughter in Donbas - Zelensky

10:35 13.12.2019
TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

13:07 12.12.2019
Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

18:07 10.12.2019
TCG in Minsk to discuss captive swap in detail – Lutkovska

TCG in Minsk to discuss captive swap in detail – Lutkovska

17:38 10.12.2019
Lack of amnesty law in Ukraine could turn Donbas into Srebrenica - Putin

Lack of amnesty law in Ukraine could turn Donbas into Srebrenica - Putin

13:54 10.12.2019
Three 'humanitarian' disengagement areas to be coordinated in Minsk by late March – Zelensky

Three 'humanitarian' disengagement areas to be coordinated in Minsk by late March – Zelensky

10:35 10.12.2019
Zelensky calls border provisions of Minsk Agreements loss for Ukraine

Zelensky calls border provisions of Minsk Agreements loss for Ukraine

12:51 09.12.2019
Prystaiko lists key components of Ukrainian side at Normandy Summit in Paris

Prystaiko lists key components of Ukrainian side at Normandy Summit in Paris

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia now realizes necessity to change Minsk accords it rejected at Normandy Four meeting – Prystaiko

Court renders arrest verdict for main suspect in Sheremet murder case Antonenko until Feb 8, 2020

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

LATEST

SBU, intelligence service needed to find Sheremet murder paymasters – Avakov

Honcharuk congratulates Johnson on his election victory, expects strengthening of cooperation between Ukraine, UK

ICRC sends one truck of humanitarian aid to Donbas – Border Guard Service

Court renders arrest verdict for main suspect in Sheremet murder case Antonenko until Feb 8, 2020

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

Organizer of Sheremet's murder was musician Antonenko – text of suspicion notice to Kuzmenko

Zelensky announces 'interesting' strategy for raising pensions for Ukrainians by age starting with the oldest category of pensioners

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD