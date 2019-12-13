Plan B is last and worst of five Donbas reintegration scenarios - Zelensky

So-called Plan B is the last Donbas settlement scenario, a "wall," which means that the territory uncontrolled by Kyiv will not be Ukraine but "something else," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the Pravo na Vladu program aired by the television channel 1+1 on Thursday.

"We have approved five plans for Donbas reintegration and the return of our lands at meetings of the Ukrainian NSDC. As you have said, Plan B is one of those scenarios. For me, this not a Plan B, this is 'the last resort'. It's the last plan. I'd like to avoid this plan very much," Zelensky said.

A so-called wall already exists, and Ukraine needs to find a way to get back people, their minds, and their Ukrainian identity, he said. "We already have a 'living wall', people are dying, and this is what we have. For me personally, this is not an option," Zelensky said.

He said that he and his team were not going to wait for another five years, to shoot, and to lose Ukrainians.

"If there is a wall, it will be another state, which, as you understand, we will never recognize," Zelensky said.

He said that Kyiv has considered details of every possible scenario. "We realize that if a wall is built, we will need to create all conditions for the Ukrainians staying on the temporarily occupied territories and aware of their Ukrainian identity, so that they could come to us. Because there will something different behind the wall, it wouldn't even be a state, just a territory with nothing but fighters," Zelensky said.