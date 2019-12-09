Facts

16:17 09.12.2019


Normandy Four meeting to help to move forward to peaceful solution of Donbas conflict – EU

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, has expressed hope that a meeting of Normandy Four in Paris would favor a progress in peaceful and sustainable settlement of the conflict in Donbas.

At this meeting the work towards peaceful and sustainable solution for the Ukrainian conflict, which is one of the most important priorities the European Union has to solve, will move forward, he said on arrival to the EU Council on Foreign Affairs meeting in Brussels.

The head of European diplomacy noted certain positive events in Ukraine in the context of peaceful settlement of the conflict, such as the disengagement of troops in certain areas.

Asked whether the position of France could weaken the position of Ukraine, Borrell said Europe on this issue was completely united.

