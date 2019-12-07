Facts

16:26 07.12.2019

Ukraine not removing Crimea issue from agenda – NSDC secretary

Ukraine not removing Crimea issue from agenda – NSDC secretary

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said that Ukraine does not remove from the agenda the issue of returning Crimea occupied by Russia to Ukraine.

"We are not removing the Crimea issue from the agenda as the Crimea issue is also the key one for us. We will defend the land that belongs to Ukraine and our territorial integrity," he told reporters following a closed-door meeting of the NSDC on Saturday.

