16:11 07.12.2019

Zelensky goes to Paris 'armed with certain information' from special services – NSDC secretary

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky received some useful information at a meeting behind closed doors before the Normandy Format summit due on December 9.

"The president goes to the Normandy Format summit armed with certain information which, I think, we be used in the interests of our country," he told Channel 5 reporters following the meeting.

Danilov added that 22 special agencies and special services of Ukraine "worked on all of these processes."

