Mass events involving dozens of thousands participants to be held in Kyiv on Dec 8-9

Mass events will be held in Kyiv on December 8-9 on the eve of the upcoming Normandy Format summit.

The Interior Ministry of Ukraine received four messages from Kyiv City State Administration and one from citizens and organizations in the internet saying that mass events will be held on December 8-9.

"The organizers said that several dozens of thousands of people are planning to participate," the press service of the ministry reported.

Some 3,000 law enforcers will be on duty and additional reserve police units have been formed to protect public order.

The Interior Ministry called on the participants of the mass events to hold them peacefully and observe the laws.