Ukraine hoping for U.S. support for receiving enhanced opportunities in NATO's Partnership Interoperability Initiative – PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that Ukraine hopes for U.S. support for enhanced opportunities within the Partnership Interoperability Initiative.

"It is important to maintain the dynamics of bilateral dialogue between our countries and further strengthen strategic partnership in areas of mutual interest. In particular, Ukraine expects US support for enhanced opportunities within the Partnership Interoperability Initiative. Ukraine has made significant progress in implementing NATO standards and continues to actively work on the necessary changes," Honcharuk said during a meeting with the acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian George Kent in Kyiv, according to the government news portal.

Honcharuk also thanked the United States for supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the security threats posed by the construction of the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Ukrainian-American energy cooperation. In particular, Honcharuk expressed the interest of the Ukrainian government in the purchase of American liquefied natural gas and cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

The issue of trade relations was also discussed.

"We are grateful to the American side for the restoration of trade preferences for Ukrainian goods that were removed from the Generalized System of Preferences in 2018. We hope that future achievements of Ukraine in the field of protection of intellectual property rights will expand the list of Ukrainian goods for which U.S. trade preferences are available," he said.

As reported, Reeker paid an official visit to Kyi on December 4 in support of Ukraine on the eve of the Normandy Format talks. Reeker met with officials from the government, National Bank of Ukraine and civil society.