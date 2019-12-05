One person dies, 27 people hospitalized, 14 missing after Odesa college fire

As of 06:00 on Thursday, one student died, 14, including five students, went missing and 27 injured people were hospitalized after a fire at the education premises of Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We all hope that as many people as possible of those 14, who went missing, will be found healthy and unhurt. But I do not want to deceive anyone – there might be more victims," the head of state wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Zelensky wished those injured to get well soon.

"Twenty-one people are in hospitals in fair condition. And we all are praying for the lives of five people in critical condition. We know that doctors are doing their best to save them. They are going above and beyond. I would like to note the heroic fight of our firefighters and rescuers without exaggeration. Seven of them are also hospitalized," Zelensky said.

The president also said that the student who died was 16-year-old Ksenia Babenko.

"The entire country sympathizes her parents. We will not leave you one on one with your sorrow," he said.

The president ordered the head of Odesa Regional State Administration and all local authorities "to do the utmost to help those injured and their families as well as find out the causes for the tragedy."

"We have not to pass the buck, but to prevent such terrible disasters in every city of our country," Zelensky said.

As reported, a fire broke out on the third floor of a 6-story educational building in the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business at 10:12 on December 4. At 14:18, the fire was localized but not extinguished as of the morning of December 5. A criminal case was opened under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

December 5 and 6 are mourning days in Odesa.