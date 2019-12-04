Woman dies after fire at Odesa College

A woman has died as a result of a large fire in the building of the educational building of the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business, the Odesa-based Dumska ezine has reported.

"12:43. One of the injured has died," Duma said.

Earlier, the press service of the State Service of Ukraine on emergency situations reported that 12 people were injured as a result of the fire and that all people had been evacuated.

Dumska, citing information from ambulance workers, said the condition of the victims was moderate and serious. People were hospitalized to the City Clinical Hospitals No. 1, 9, 11 and in the region's children's hospital.

The publication also cites the words of the mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov, who visited the college. He said there is currently no contact with four people who could be in the building.

"We cannot establish contact with four people who might have been inside at the time the fire started. Let's hope that they are found and everything will be fine with them, as it was with one woman. They could not contact her, but then they found her in one of the hospitals," Trukhanov said.

In total, about 400 people studied and worked in the building. Lists identifying the persons are being compiled.

As reported, a fire broke out on the third floor of a six-story educational building in the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business at 10:12 on Wednesday, the area of which was about 700 square meters. Later, the Service reported that as of 11:20, the fire area was approximately 1,000 square meters, and also informed that there was a threat of collapse of structures and the spread of fire.