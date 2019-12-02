Linkevicius calls on Apple not to manipulate intl law on Crimea

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius has urged the American company Apple not to manipulate Crimea in order to obtain economic benefits.

"There are no 'disputed borders' when it comes to Crimea, Apple. There is only a piece of land that is occupied by Russia, disregarding any principles of international law-and that piece of land belongs to Ukraine. The language of int'l law must not be manipulated to gain economic advantage," he wrote on Twitter.