18:43 28.11.2019

Kniazhytsky loses suit to Medvedchuk in case on defending honor and dignity

Kniazhytsky loses suit to Medvedchuk in case on defending honor and dignity

The Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv has decided to dismiss the lawsuit of Ukrainian MP from the European Solidarity faction against Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life, to defend honor, dignity and business reputation.

According to the press office of the Opposition Platform - For Life, the decision was made at a court hearing on November 26, 2019.

Kniazhytsky, in turn, said on Facebook that he intends to make an appeal. "In the appeal, they will still demand an apology and this anti-Ukrainian dreamer, who is now forced to make excuses. Maybe, he will say that he has already become a patriot," wrote Kniazhytsky.

As reported, on February 28, 2018, Kniazhytsky sued Medvedchuk. The reason for the lawsuit was a recent interview with Medvedchuk, in which, among other things, he indicated that Kniazhytsky called for his "physical elimination."

In his lawsuit, Kniazhytsky asked the court to declare this information false and to refute it.

