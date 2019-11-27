Facts

14:21 27.11.2019

Large-scale conference on reforms in Ukraine to be held in Vilnius in July – Zelensky

1 min read
Large-scale conference on reforms in Ukraine to be held in Vilnius in July – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the holding of a large-scale Conference on Reforms in Ukraine on July 7, 2020.

"Next year, the Republic of Lithuania will host a large-scale international event - the fourth Conference on Reforms in Ukraine. I am glad to announce that the date for its holding is agreed on July 7, 2020," he said at a briefing in Vilnius on Wednesday after a meeting with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda.

Zelensky noted that he would also attend this event.

Nauseda, in turn, indicated that this conference would allow Ukraine and its president at the international level to talk about the reforms that are being carried out in Ukraine, which will allow financial investors and donors to help Ukraine in the future.

Tags: #zelensky #conference #reforms #lithuania
Interfax-Ukraine
