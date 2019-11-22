Facts

14:37 22.11.2019

Ferry service resumes between Turkey, annexed Crimea – media

The cargo ferry service between Turkey and Ukrainian Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia, has been resumed, ferries will run weekly between the ports of Kerch and Zonguldak, the portal of the weekly Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.Ukraine reports citing Russian media.

Back in the summer of 2018, the authorities controlled by the invaders, announced their intention to restore the ferry service with Turkey by the end of the autumn of that year.

According to media reports, now a second clearance is ongoing.

In accordance with the sanctions on Crimea and the Russian Federation that occupied it, in October 2017, Turkey decided not to accept ships arriving from the ports of Crimea. The ban applies to ships flying any flag.

