Zelensky authorizes Justice Minister to sign agreement with Jordan on transfer of convicts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has authorized Justice Minister of Ukraine Denys Maliuska to sign a joint agreement with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the transfer of sentenced persons.

"Justice Minister of Ukraine Denys Leontiyovych Maliuska is authorized to sign an agreement between Ukraine and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the transfer of sentenced persons," reads instruction No. 407/2019 posted on the president's website on November 18.

The minister will also sign agreements on mutual legal aid in criminal and civil cases between Ukraine and Jordan.