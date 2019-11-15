Facts

11:22 15.11.2019

Path to peace in Donbas lies in talks - Rinat Akhmetov's press secretary

2 min read
Path to peace in Donbas lies in talks - Rinat Akhmetov's press secretary

Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov believes that a path to peace in Donbas should be looked for through talks, Akhmetov's spokesperson Anna Terekhova said in comments to Interfax-Ukraine in reply to a question about the Thursday publication by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which looks into the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, of the transcripts of intercepted phone calls between Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov and Alexander Borodai, who headed the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in 2014.

During a phone call, dated July 2014, Surkov mentions a meeting with "Rinat" and says that this person refused to take part in Donbas talks on the DPR's side.

"We don't comment on third persons' telephone conversations. However, we'd like to stress that Mr. Akhmetov had thousands of meetings - public and not public - with politicians, businesspeople, and public figures, and at each of those meetings he invariably called for resolving the conflict at the negotiating table. Furthermore, he's continuing to do so today, because Donetsk, Donbas, is in his heart forever, and he sees it happy only within united Ukraine. Mr. Akhmetov is confident that the most important thing for all is to reach peace, which should be sought for at the negotiating table," Terekhova said.

Tags: #akhmetov #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:55 14.11.2019
Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

09:39 13.11.2019
Sajdik calls on parties to conflict in Donbas to continue fulfilling obligations under TCG's decision on disengagement of forces, hardware

Sajdik calls on parties to conflict in Donbas to continue fulfilling obligations under TCG's decision on disengagement of forces, hardware

14:01 12.11.2019
Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Nov 12

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Nov 12

13:57 07.11.2019
Defense Ministry reports one Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas today

Defense Ministry reports one Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas today

11:02 01.11.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

14:40 31.10.2019
OSCE monitors heard shots in Petrivske disengagement area in Donbas two days ago

OSCE monitors heard shots in Petrivske disengagement area in Donbas two days ago

14:39 31.10.2019
JCCC calls OSCE SMM to register ceasefire by armed groups in Donbas

JCCC calls OSCE SMM to register ceasefire by armed groups in Donbas

11:12 30.10.2019
State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

09:57 29.10.2019
Govt postpones enactment of new rules for crossing contact line in Donbas

Govt postpones enactment of new rules for crossing contact line in Donbas

13:15 28.10.2019
If Zelensky makes sure his orders are fulfilled, one may speak of preparations for Donbas disengagement, Normandy-format summit - Kremlin

If Zelensky makes sure his orders are fulfilled, one may speak of preparations for Donbas disengagement, Normandy-format summit - Kremlin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

Kyiv court arrests Defense Ministry officials in faulty bulletproof vests case

LATEST

Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

Kyiv court arrests Defense Ministry officials in faulty bulletproof vests case

Head, deputy heads of Office of Ukrainian President may be added to list of posts with high corruption risks

Arakhamia, Gerus say Skorokhod's husband tried to influence voting in energy committee

Court without arrest obliges ex-first head of NBU Pysaruk within five days to post UAH 5 mln bail within VAB Bank case

Trump lawyer bolsters defense of Kolomoisky's U.S. partners – media

UNGA third committee supports Crimean resolution despite direct threats from Russians – Kyslytsia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD