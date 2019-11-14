Facts

11:50 14.11.2019

Prystaiko: We will know date of Normandy Format summit soon

Prystaiko: We will know date of Normandy Format summit soon

 Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko has said that a date for a Normandy Format summit has not been scheduled yet and expressed hope that it will be selected soon.

"I hope we will know the date soon. Some possible dates have been discussed," he said at a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Kyiv on Thursday.

Prystaiko expressed confidence that the summit will be held by the end of the year.

The minister also said that the agenda of the summit will include the issue of an exchange of prisoners.

"At least the meeting should become an accelerator for an exchange," Prystaiko said.

He added that Ukraine hoped to return people from the occupied Donbas, annexed Crimea, and Russia during the exchange.

Prystaiko also said that during the Normandy Format summit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to raise the issue of security in Donbas and open a way for the settlement of the conflict.

The minister added that the negotiation team was concerned by Russia's statements about some extra conditions.

"I think that Russia is trying to win extra time in such a way, as they did not expect that Ukraine would fulfill its obligations. We cannot let Russia avoid the meeting," he said.

