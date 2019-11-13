Facts

09:39 13.11.2019

Sajdik calls on parties to conflict in Donbas to continue fulfilling obligations under TCG's decision on disengagement of forces, hardware

3 min read
Sajdik calls on parties to conflict in Donbas to continue fulfilling obligations under TCG's decision on disengagement of forces, hardware

The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Martin Sajdik, following the meeting of the Group and its working groups in Minsk on Tuesday, noted the implementation of the measures provided for by the decision of the TCG on the disengagement of forces and hardware at three pilot sites in Donbas, and also called on the parties to the conflict to continue to take full responsibility with regard to the obligations undertaken.

"As you know, on November 9, 2019 the sides launched the renewed withdrawal of their forces and hardware in the Petrivske area. The representatives of certain areas of the Donetsk region, for their part, announced the completion of this withdrawal on the same day, while the Ukrainian side made its announcement yesterday, November 11, 2019. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission expects the sides' formal notification of the completion of withdrawal tomorrow at the latest. Also, not later than tomorrow, demining works shall start in the Petrivske area," a press statement of Special Representative Sajdik after the regular Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on 12 November 2019 posted by the Office of the OSCE's special representative in the TCG on Tuesday evening reads.

He also noted that in the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the repair works on the bridge across the Siverskyi Donets river continue successfully. They are expected to be completed by the end of this month.

In the Zolote disengagement area, demining works are in progress.

"I call on the sides to continue taking full responsibility in fulfilling their obligations under the TCG Framework Decision relating to disengagement of forces and hardware. This is an important factor for strengthening mutual trust aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the east of Ukraine," the statement says.

He said that all these issues, as well as general security situation in the conflict area, were the focus of the Trilateral Contact Group and its Security Working Group yesterday.

He also informed that the Economic Working Group discussed water delivery issues, mobile communication provided by Vodafone Ukraine, the payment of pensions, as well as the ecology.

"The Political Working Group paid particular attention to the implementation of the 'Steinmeier formula.' In this context, the modalities of local elections in the certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine were duly considered," Sajdik informed.

As per the sides' prior agreement, the meeting of the Humanitarian Working Group was not held on Tuesday due to earlier commitments of the Coordinator, Ambassador Toni Frisch. In this regard, Sajdik expressed hope that the Group will take its work forward in the videoconference format to ensure progress in this field, which is crucially important for the population.

Tags: #sajdik #donbas #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:38 13.11.2019
Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

17:20 12.11.2019
Moscow urges Kyiv to extend law on Donbas special status to 2020

Moscow urges Kyiv to extend law on Donbas special status to 2020

17:04 12.11.2019
Kyiv proposes to hold video conference of TCG humanitarian subgroup on Nov 13 - Kuchma's press secretary

Kyiv proposes to hold video conference of TCG humanitarian subgroup on Nov 13 - Kuchma's press secretary

16:46 12.11.2019
All obstacles for Normandy format meeting removed at TCG meeting

All obstacles for Normandy format meeting removed at TCG meeting

14:01 12.11.2019
Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Nov 12

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Nov 12

12:54 12.11.2019
Sajdik, Kuchma not to arrive in Minsk for TCG meeting – Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Sajdik, Kuchma not to arrive in Minsk for TCG meeting – Belarusian Foreign Ministry

13:57 07.11.2019
Defense Ministry reports one Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas today

Defense Ministry reports one Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas today

12:49 02.11.2019
TCG, General Staff not discussing other sections for disengagement in Donbas now – Deputy General Staff Chief

TCG, General Staff not discussing other sections for disengagement in Donbas now – Deputy General Staff Chief

11:02 01.11.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

14:40 31.10.2019
OSCE monitors heard shots in Petrivske disengagement area in Donbas two days ago

OSCE monitors heard shots in Petrivske disengagement area in Donbas two days ago

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

Moscow urges Kyiv to extend law on Donbas special status to 2020

LATEST

Crimean Tatar autonomy requires public debate – presidential representative

NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

Infrastructure minister reports 97% and 95% readiness of Kalanchak, Chonhar checkpoints

Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

European Union supports land reform in Ukraine

NABU reports details of detention of head of one of Presidential Office's departments

Parliament prematurely terminates deputy powers of Iryna Lutsenko

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

Decisions of UN top court in Ukraine v. Russia case expected no earlier than 2022

Trump promises to publish first conversation with Zelensky this week

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD