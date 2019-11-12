Facts

15:41 12.11.2019

Trump promises to publish first conversation with Zelensky this week

Trump promises to publish first conversation with Zelensky this week

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that this week he will publish a transcript of the first telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"In order to continue being the most Transparent President in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the Transcript of the first, and therefore most important, phone call I had with the President of Ukraine. I am sure you will find it tantalizing!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

