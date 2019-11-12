Trump promises to publish first conversation with Zelensky this week
U.S. President Donald Trump has said that this week he will publish a transcript of the first telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"In order to continue being the most Transparent President in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the Transcript of the first, and therefore most important, phone call I had with the President of Ukraine. I am sure you will find it tantalizing!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.