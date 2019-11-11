Facts

17:45 11.11.2019

SBI not probing Ukrainian sailors, just verifying actions of country's leadership – director

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has not opened criminal proceedings against Ukrainian sailors for crossing the Kerch Strait, they are questioned to find out if there were offenses in the actions of the country's leadership, said SBI Director Roman Truba.

"There are no criminal proceedings in the SBI concerning the actions of the sailors during the crossing of the Kerch Strait. We are finding out whether there were any offenses in the actions of the leadership of the state that aggravated the conflict with further introduction of a martial law," he wrote on his Telegram on Monday.

That is, as the SBI director said, the bureau verifies "whether the government deliberately sent our sailors to the Kerch Strait, understanding with a high likelihood that they would be captured."

According to Truba, investigators set investigative actions to objectively determine the circumstances of decision-making.

"That is why we conduct interrogations of sailors, appoint examinations, seize documents...We find out the details of those events...The results of our investigators will be objective, they will not be affected by any anti-campaign. Poroshenko can join investigative actions – I invite him for interrogations," wrote the SBI director.

Earlier, the lawyers of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko expressed fear that Ukrainian naval sailors could be held accountable in the framework of the case of the SBI on crossing of the Navy ships through the Kerch Strait.

Interfax-Ukraine
