Kyiv reports completion of practical phase of disengaging forces in Bohdanivka-Petrivske section

The practical phase of disengaging the forces and military hardware in Donbas was completed at noon on Monday, November 11, in the third approved section, Bohdanivka-Petrivske, and mine clearance efforts will begin on Tuesday, November 12, spokesman of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Andriy Aheyev said.

"The practical phase of the disengagement of the forces and military hardware was completed today at noon [on November 11] at disengagement sector 3 near the populated localities of Bohdanivka and Petrivske. Today, after 12:00 p.m., that is, after the start of the fourth day, the Ukrainian side briefed the OSCE via the Foreign Ministry that we have completed this first stage of disengagement of forces and military hardware, and tomorrow [on November 12] after 12:00 p.m., which will already be the fifth day, the stage of mine clearance will begin in this particular sector," Aheyev told Interfax on Monday.