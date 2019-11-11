Facts

16:26 11.11.2019

Kyiv reports completion of practical phase of disengaging forces in Bohdanivka-Petrivske section

1 min read
Kyiv reports completion of practical phase of disengaging forces in Bohdanivka-Petrivske section

The practical phase of disengaging the forces and military hardware in Donbas was completed at noon on Monday, November 11, in the third approved section, Bohdanivka-Petrivske, and mine clearance efforts will begin on Tuesday, November 12, spokesman of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Andriy Aheyev said.

"The practical phase of the disengagement of the forces and military hardware was completed today at noon [on November 11] at disengagement sector 3 near the populated localities of Bohdanivka and Petrivske. Today, after 12:00 p.m., that is, after the start of the fourth day, the Ukrainian side briefed the OSCE via the Foreign Ministry that we have completed this first stage of disengagement of forces and military hardware, and tomorrow [on November 12] after 12:00 p.m., which will already be the fifth day, the stage of mine clearance will begin in this particular sector," Aheyev told Interfax on Monday.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:04 09.11.2019
Kyiv confirms start of Petrivske disengagement

Kyiv confirms start of Petrivske disengagement

13:39 09.11.2019
Disengagement of forces begins in Petrivske

Disengagement of forces begins in Petrivske

12:39 09.11.2019
Donetsk, Kyiv exchange signals of readiness for Petrivske disengagement

Donetsk, Kyiv exchange signals of readiness for Petrivske disengagement

11:49 09.11.2019
Occupation forces do not open fire since early Saturday

Occupation forces do not open fire since early Saturday

15:03 08.11.2019
Russia-led forces thwart disengagement in Petrivske-Bohdanivka section - JFO press center

Russia-led forces thwart disengagement in Petrivske-Bohdanivka section - JFO press center

18:35 07.11.2019
One KIA, four WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours

One KIA, four WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours

13:57 07.11.2019
Defense Ministry reports one Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas today

Defense Ministry reports one Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas today

17:05 05.11.2019
Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission - JFO press center

Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission - JFO press center

15:54 04.11.2019
Ukraine ready to start disengagement of forces along Bohdanivka-Petrivske on Nov 7 if no shell attacks only – JFO commander

Ukraine ready to start disengagement of forces along Bohdanivka-Petrivske on Nov 7 if no shell attacks only – JFO commander

11:48 04.11.2019
One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Date for Normandy Format summit not scheduled yet – French ambassador

Mazur released against Ukrainian consuls' guarantees - Ambassador Deshchytsia

Congress of Servant of the People Party elects Korniyenko as its head

Normandy Four summit may be held on Nov 24 or Nov 26 - Ukrainian presidential executive office source

Zelensky fires Gerus, appoints Oleksiy Perevezentsev as president's rep in Cabinet

LATEST

Parnas warned Kyiv about delay in U.S. military assistance unless investigation into Biden launched - newspaper

Date for Normandy Format summit not scheduled yet – French ambassador

Borodiansky explains term 'news standard' in Zelensky's decree

Mazur released against Ukrainian consuls' guarantees - Ambassador Deshchytsia

Congress of Servant of the People Party elects Korniyenko as its head

Normandy Four summit may be held on Nov 24 or Nov 26 - Ukrainian presidential executive office source

Zelensky fires Gerus, appoints Oleksiy Perevezentsev as president's rep in Cabinet

Ukrainian defense minister sees no threat of pending Russia's invasion

UN intl court's recognizing its jurisdiction in Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia is important step to protect Ukraine's sovereignty – U.S. Embassy

Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures to implement reforms aimed at stimulating economic growth, strengthening state

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD