10:31 11.11.2019

Normandy Four summit may be held on Nov 24 or Nov 26 - Ukrainian presidential executive office source

Normandy Four summit may be held on Nov 24 or Nov 26 - Ukrainian presidential executive office source

A summit of the leaders of the Normandy-format countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) may be held on November 24 or November 26, the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror Weekly) reported, citing a source with the Ukrainian presidential executive office.

If a meeting does not take place on these dates, the leaders will certainly be unable to meet before the end of this year, the interlocutor of the news agency said.

In late October, Ukrainian Interior Minister Vadym Prystaiko said he hopes that a Normandy Four summit would be held in November.

Tags: #normandy_four
