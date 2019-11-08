Facts

17:04 08.11.2019

Razumkov asks Bundestag President Schäuble to consider interests of Ukraine in Nord Stream 2

Razumkov asks Bundestag President Schäuble to consider interests of Ukraine in Nord Stream 2

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov in a telephone talk with Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble has asked him to consider the national interests of Ukraine in Nord Stream 2.

"The first telephone conversation between the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmitry Razumkov and the President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble has just taken place. The focus is on maximum consideration by the German Parliament of Ukraine's national interests in the context of the Nord Stream 2," said Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk on Twitter on Friday.

As reported, the Bundestag could not agree on Friday night a bill providing for extenuating amendments to the EU Gas Directive, which would allow the operator of Nord Stream 2 AG to operate the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Gazprom is one of the parent companies of the operator Nord Stream 2 AG.

The updated directive provides that parts of pipelines coming from third countries laid across the EU, including territorial waters, will have to comply with the requirements that apply to EU internal pipelines.

Among the main requirements of the directive are the separation of gas supplying companies and the companies transporting it, access of other operators to the pipe, and transparent regulation of pumping tariffs. This means that the operator of the Nord Stream 2 should be independent of Gazprom, and 50% of its capacity should be reserved for alternative suppliers. Exceptions are possible, but only with the approval of the European Commission.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #razumkov
