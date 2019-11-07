Facts

11:36 07.11.2019

Ukraine to conclude supplementary agreement on justice with EU – Kuleba

2 min read
Ukraine to conclude supplementary agreement on justice with EU – Kuleba

Ukraine is planning to conclude a supplementary agreement in the sphere of justice to the Association Agreement with the EU, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We have proposed the EU to draft a new supplementary agreement in the sphere of justice to the [Association] Agreement. This is a revolutionary thing. It will deal with personal data protection, anti-corruption activities, money laundry, border crossing and other issues," Kuleba said at the conference "Trade Warfare: Art of Defense" organized by the Ilyashev and Partners Law Firm in Kyiv on Thursday.

He underlined that such a document could create more attractive conditions for doing business.

Kuleba added that the current Association Agreement was approved under different conditions and was based first of all on economic possibilities of Ukrainian businesses.

"We are saying that the Agreement should be streamlined with the reality. It is very important to avoid the risk of decomposing the Agreement into details and then failing to join them together. It is highly important to approach the issue carefully from viewpoint of legal engineering and negotiation process," the diplomat said.

Kuleba also expressed the hope that Ukraine and the EU would conclude the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products.

Tags: #eu #kuleba #justice
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:32 07.11.2019
Decision prepared by Germany to mitigate gas EU directive for Nord Stream 2 to be appealed

Decision prepared by Germany to mitigate gas EU directive for Nord Stream 2 to be appealed

09:30 06.11.2019
Kyiv proposes to Brussels several new initiatives – Kuleba

Kyiv proposes to Brussels several new initiatives – Kuleba

13:09 04.11.2019
EC Vice President Sefcovic to meet with Ukrainian Deputy PM Kuleba on Nov 5

EC Vice President Sefcovic to meet with Ukrainian Deputy PM Kuleba on Nov 5

14:57 02.11.2019
Meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Committee to intensify relationship dynamics with EU – Deputy PM

Meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Committee to intensify relationship dynamics with EU – Deputy PM

14:05 01.11.2019
Ukraine asks NATO to grant it status of member of partnership of expanded opportunities – Kuleba

Ukraine asks NATO to grant it status of member of partnership of expanded opportunities – Kuleba

10:54 01.11.2019
EU welcomes disengagement of forces, hardware in Zolote, expects active steps from Russia to implement Minsk accords – Mogherini's press secretary

EU welcomes disengagement of forces, hardware in Zolote, expects active steps from Russia to implement Minsk accords – Mogherini's press secretary

14:29 30.10.2019
Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

11:52 29.10.2019
Ukraine, European Commission agree new contract on Russian gas transit should be long-term, with fixed transit volumes

Ukraine, European Commission agree new contract on Russian gas transit should be long-term, with fixed transit volumes

10:54 29.10.2019
EU offers new framework of work over agreement on gas transit via Ukraine after 2020 – Energy ministry

EU offers new framework of work over agreement on gas transit via Ukraine after 2020 – Energy ministry

15:09 26.10.2019
Ukrainians from diaspora should be allowed dual citizenship – Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

Ukrainians from diaspora should be allowed dual citizenship – Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

One KIA, four WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours

Defense Ministry reports one Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas today

Zelensky dismisses Tivodar as head of SBU Main Investigation Office

Zelensky: Motor Sich is strategic enterprise, should be 'related' to president, no discussions on it

Zelensky presents new head of Kharkiv regional administration Kucher

LATEST

One KIA, four WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours

Defense Ministry reports one Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas today

Zelensky dismisses Tivodar as head of SBU Main Investigation Office

Lutsenko planning to create fund to support Ukrainian books – media

Ryanair to launch flights from Kharkiv to Budapest from Jan 16, 2020

SBI confirms searches being conducted at house of Pryamiy TV channel owner

Zelensky: Motor Sich is strategic enterprise, should be 'related' to president, no discussions on it

Zelensky presents new head of Kharkiv regional administration Kucher

Zelensky shocked to learn than Malyshev Plant produces only one tank for Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2009

NATO to increase support for Ukraine, despite scandals in Washington – Stoltenberg

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD