Ukraine to conclude supplementary agreement on justice with EU – Kuleba

Ukraine is planning to conclude a supplementary agreement in the sphere of justice to the Association Agreement with the EU, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We have proposed the EU to draft a new supplementary agreement in the sphere of justice to the [Association] Agreement. This is a revolutionary thing. It will deal with personal data protection, anti-corruption activities, money laundry, border crossing and other issues," Kuleba said at the conference "Trade Warfare: Art of Defense" organized by the Ilyashev and Partners Law Firm in Kyiv on Thursday.

He underlined that such a document could create more attractive conditions for doing business.

Kuleba added that the current Association Agreement was approved under different conditions and was based first of all on economic possibilities of Ukrainian businesses.

"We are saying that the Agreement should be streamlined with the reality. It is very important to avoid the risk of decomposing the Agreement into details and then failing to join them together. It is highly important to approach the issue carefully from viewpoint of legal engineering and negotiation process," the diplomat said.

Kuleba also expressed the hope that Ukraine and the EU would conclude the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products.